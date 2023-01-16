Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Price Target at C$7.53

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36.

B2Gold Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.61 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.46. The stock has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.70.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$512.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

