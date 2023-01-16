DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

DNBBY opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

