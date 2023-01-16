Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT at $10.67

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.