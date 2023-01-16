The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 377,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.