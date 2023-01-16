G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Price Target Raised to C$1.65

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GMINF opened at 0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.55. G Mining Ventures has a fifty-two week low of 0.41 and a fifty-two week high of 1.20.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

