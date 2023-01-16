G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Price Target Raised to C$1.65

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
G Mining Ventures Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GMINF opened at 0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.55. G Mining Ventures has a fifty-two week low of 0.41 and a fifty-two week high of 1.20.
About G Mining Ventures
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G Mining Ventures (GMINF)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.