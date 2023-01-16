Barclays Trims Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Target Price to GBX 238

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 242 ($2.95) to GBX 238 ($2.90) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 250 ($3.05) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.50.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

CRNCY opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

