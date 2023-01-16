Scotiabank Trims Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Target Price to C$11.50

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPXGF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Cineplex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $5.83 on Friday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

