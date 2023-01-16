China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

China Life Insurance Trading Up 1.1 %

CILJF opened at $1.88 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

