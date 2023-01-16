Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Evolution Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Evolution Mining from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

Evolution Mining stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.