ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,170 ($14.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.18) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASOMY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASOS to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.96) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 720 ($8.77) to GBX 660 ($8.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.06) to GBX 1,180 ($14.38) in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.18) to GBX 825 ($10.05) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $988.33.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. ASOS has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

