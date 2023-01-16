National Bank Financial Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to C$150.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital cut their target price on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Royal Gold stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

