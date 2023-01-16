Barclays Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $94.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.57.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $86.40 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after buying an additional 142,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,246,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,150,000 after buying an additional 120,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

