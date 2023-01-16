Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$89.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

