American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 3.0 %
AEO stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $34,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.