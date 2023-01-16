American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.

AEO stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $34,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

