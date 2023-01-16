National Bank Financial Boosts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to C$14.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.9 %

AG stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.99.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.13%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $9,005,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $6,994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 546,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2,412.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 403,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 387,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

