National Bank Financial Increases Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$17.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $11.00 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 137.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,811,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,824,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,563,000 after purchasing an additional 446,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,233,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,776,000 after purchasing an additional 334,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

