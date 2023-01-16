BMO Capital Markets Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to C$7.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

