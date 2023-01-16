Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE AZRE opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $193.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

