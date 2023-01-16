Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $51.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,917,000 after purchasing an additional 185,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after buying an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after buying an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after buying an additional 282,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

