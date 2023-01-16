Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RYTM stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,089.07% and a negative return on equity of 72.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

