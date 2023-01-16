Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

CB opened at $227.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.81 and its 200 day moving average is $200.87.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Chubb by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

