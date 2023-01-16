Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $602.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Humana Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $491.36 on Wednesday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $363.73 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $521.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

