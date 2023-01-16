boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 76.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.57 ($0.93).

BOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 36 ($0.44) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 45.13 ($0.55) on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.88 ($1.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £572.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.43.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.