Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
DFH stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.28%. The business had revenue of $785.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
