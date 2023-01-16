Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

DFH stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.28%. The business had revenue of $785.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dream Finders Homes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.1% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after acquiring an additional 357,266 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 506.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.