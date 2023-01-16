electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Research Coverage Started at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 330 ($4.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.93. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other electroCore news, Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,724,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,197.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 670,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,650 over the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 173.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

