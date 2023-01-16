Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $657.48 million, a PE ratio of -332.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,125,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $3,523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

