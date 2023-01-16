Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $80.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $105.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

