Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $80.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $105.13.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

