ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICLR. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.80.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $224.49 on Friday. ICON Public has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $279.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 21.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 139,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ICON Public by 1.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

