LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

