Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 2.24. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $48,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 336,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 525,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.