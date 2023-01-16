Robert W. Baird Raises Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $226.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $228.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.31 and a 200-day moving average of $181.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $235.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

