Brokerages Set Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Target Price at $135.00

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

JFHHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.41.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

