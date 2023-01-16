Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Target Price at $39.70

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research firms have commented on BEP. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86 and a beta of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

