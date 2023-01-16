Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Target Price at $27.00

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after buying an additional 222,867 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after buying an additional 231,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SMART Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after buying an additional 52,397 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 22.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,920,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after buying an additional 357,426 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 9.5% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after buying an additional 145,440 shares during the period.

SGH stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $820.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

