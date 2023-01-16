Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $17.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.6 %

XHR stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -682.66 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

