Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Financial Review

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -680.43% -2,155.87% -143.90% Biostage N/A N/A -281.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spectral Medical and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectral Medical and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.64 million 48.53 -$7.01 million ($0.04) -7.14 Biostage N/A N/A -$7.98 million ($0.97) -6.08

Spectral Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biostage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spectral Medical beats Biostage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

(Get Rating)

Spectral Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops platform for renal replacement therapy. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Biostage

(Get Rating)

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.