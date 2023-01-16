Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) vs. Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Financial Comparison

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) and Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Britvic shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Primo Water has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britvic has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Britvic pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Primo Water pays out -147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primo Water has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Primo Water and Britvic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Britvic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and Britvic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.20 -$3.20 million ($0.19) -81.89 Britvic $1.92 billion 1.30 $141.21 million N/A N/A

Britvic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Primo Water.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Britvic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -1.40% 6.15% 2.17% Britvic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Primo Water beats Britvic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R. White's, Tango, Teisseire, Bela Ischia, Britvic, Dafruta, Maguary, Mathieu Teisseire, Pressade, Puro Coco, C&C, Cidona, Club, Energise Sport, MiWadi, Moulin de Valdonne, and TK brands. In addition, it supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, and maintains integrated tap solutions. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

