Reviewing Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pluri has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pluri alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri N/A -103.57% -49.99% Talaris Therapeutics N/A -31.84% -30.39%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $230,000.00 163.29 -$41.24 million N/A N/A Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.66) -0.75

This table compares Pluri and Talaris Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pluri has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Pluri shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pluri and Talaris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1,093.55%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Pluri.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Pluri on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

(Get Rating)

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trial for the muscle recovery following surgery for hip fracture; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease in collaboration with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, as well as completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 and a Phase I clinical trial for incomplete recovery following bone marrow transplantation. It also develops PLX-R18 for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation; and a solution for the treatment of acute radiation syndrome through its collaboration in the United States with the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Department of Defense. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Talaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.