Financial Analysis: Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) & ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A 26.27% 6.39% ModivCare -2.32% 27.10% 4.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 ModivCare 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and ModivCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.68, indicating a potential upside of 32.37%. ModivCare has a consensus target price of $137.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.09%. Given ModivCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Global Business Travel Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and ModivCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A ModivCare $2.00 billion 0.70 -$6.59 million ($4.02) -24.80

Global Business Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ModivCare.

Volatility & Risk

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats ModivCare on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment. The NEMT segment offers contact center management, network credentialing, claims management, and non-emergency medical transport management services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Personal Care segment provides bathing, personal hygiene, grooming, oral care, dressing, medication reminders, meal planning, preparation and feeding, housekeeping, transportation services, prescription reminders, and assistance with dressing and ambulation services through placing non-medical personal care assistants, home health aides, and skilled nurses primarily to Medicaid patients in need of care monitoring and assistance in performing daily living activities, including senior citizens and disabled adults. The RPM segment offers personal emergency response systems, vitals monitoring, medication management, and data-driven patient engagement solutions. The Matrix Investment segment provides in-home and on-site care services, as well as a fleet of mobile health clinics that offers community-based care with advanced diagnostic capabilities and care options. It serves federal, state, and local government agencies, MCOs, commercial insurers, private individuals, and health systems. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. ModivCare Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

