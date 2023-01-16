Head-To-Head Analysis: Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and Dragonfly Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Energy Vault has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A -8.98% -6.00% Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Energy Vault and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Energy Vault presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 158.33%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.48%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Dragonfly Energy.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Dragonfly Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

