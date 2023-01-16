Contrasting ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global -14.54% -8.78% -1.73% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 12.75% 4.03% 1.70%

Risk and Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 756.79%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than ReNew Energy Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.61 -$211.00 million ($0.35) -16.94 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.97 billion 1.84 $1.05 billion $0.69 11.84

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. ReNew Energy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats ReNew Energy Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.