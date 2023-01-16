Comparing Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Aptiv has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aptiv and Worksport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 1 3 11 0 2.67 Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Aptiv presently has a consensus target price of $137.44, suggesting a potential upside of 35.35%. Given Aptiv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Worksport.

This table compares Aptiv and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 2.21% 9.06% 3.91% Worksport -13,687.23% -42.04% -35.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptiv and Worksport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $15.62 billion 1.76 $590.00 million $1.15 88.31 Worksport $300,000.00 60.74 -$7.90 million ($0.81) -1.31

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptiv beats Worksport on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

