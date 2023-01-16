Head to Head Survey: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) vs. KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13% Lumen Technologies 10.95% 13.58% 2.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KORE Group and Lumen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lumen Technologies 2 5 0 0 1.71

Earnings & Valuation

KORE Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 351.61%. Lumen Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Lumen Technologies.

This table compares KORE Group and Lumen Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.48 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -2.42 Lumen Technologies $19.69 billion 0.31 $2.03 billion $2.00 2.95

Lumen Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumen Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats KORE Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers compute and application services, such as cloud services, IT solutions, unified communication and collaboration solutions, colocation and data center services, content delivery services, and managed security services; and IP and data services, including VPN data network, Ethernet, internet protocol (IP), and voice over internet protocol. The company also provides fiber infrastructure services comprising high bandwidth optical wavelength networks; and unlit optical fiber and related professional services. In addition, it offers voice and other services, including private line services, a direct circuit or channel specifically dedicated for connecting two or more organizational sites; a portfolio of traditional time division multiplexing voice services; and synchronous optical network-based Ethernet, legacy data hosting services, and conferencing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 4.5 million broadband subscribers. The company was formerly known as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.