First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) versus Park National (NYSE:PRK) Head-To-Head Review

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Park National has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Park National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 30.46% 12.89% 1.42% First Bancshares 27.77% 10.97% 1.08%

Dividends

This table compares Park National and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Park National pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancshares pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Park National and First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.63%. Given First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Park National.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park National and First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $475.80 million 4.84 $153.95 million $9.28 15.27 First Bancshares $214.22 million 3.44 $64.17 million $2.93 10.47

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Park National beats First Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 90 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

