Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) vs. RLI (NYSE:RLI) Critical Analysis

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) and RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance and RLI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A RLI 0 2 1 0 2.33

RLI has a consensus target price of $132.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.99%. Given RLI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLI is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A RLI 34.98% 17.73% 4.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and RLI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RLI $1.18 billion 5.37 $279.35 million $12.69 11.00

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RLI beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is in liquidation. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. It also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. This segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and coverages, employment practice liability, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium to large-sized businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, carrier partners, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

