Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 9.4 %

ACOR stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.