ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 5.0 %
ADSE opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.81.
About ADS-TEC Energy
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
