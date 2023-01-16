ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

ADSE opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSE. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $20,719,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

