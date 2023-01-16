Barclays Boosts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $14.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $12.60 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.40.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a return on equity of 101.46% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $320.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 819,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 565,276 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

