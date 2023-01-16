Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $81.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $87.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CWST. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of CWST opened at $77.77 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,551.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.7% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

