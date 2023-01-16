Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s FY2027 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -1.85. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 125,311 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 282,855 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 256,543 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Articles

